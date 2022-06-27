© 2022 KUNR
Missouri prosecutor raises concerns about enforcing 'mean' state abortion ban

Published June 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who calls Missouri’s new law that bans abortion except for medical emergencies “mean.” The law forces victims of incest to bear their abuser’s child and might lead to the prosecution of mothers who try to end a pregnancy on their own.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.