© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Stars slam Supreme Court, celebrate Black excellence at BET Awards

Published June 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM PDT

Protests against the Supreme Court’s rulings last week on abortion and guns reverberated around the world over the weekend, including at the BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with music journalist Danyel Smith, author of “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women In Pop.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.