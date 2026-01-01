Giant Leap digs into hard science, big ideas, and possible futures with nuclear physicist Taylor Wilson and journalist Joey Lovato. This locally produced show has so far included interviews with astronaut Chris Hadfield (commander, International Space Station), Ellen Stofan (Smithsonian, NASA), Anil Seth, Clive Oppenheimer, and more.

Giant Leap returns for its second season on KUNR FM starting Nov. 15. Tune in for this 10-part limited series on air or subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen.