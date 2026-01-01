© 2026 KUNR
Taylor Wilson

Taylor Wilson

Content Contributor, Host of Giant Leap

Taylor Wilson is a nuclear physicist and host of the Giant Leap podcast.

From an early start in science and building a nuclear fusion reactor at 14 years old, Taylor has gone on to lead research in the fields of energy, advanced robotics, materials science, and biosciences. He directs an interdisciplinary research program for fundamental and applied research in nuclear science and commercial efforts focused on scaling advanced technologies into the marketplace. Taylor also advises on science-driven public policy, both in the US and around the globe, and works to infuse a curiosity for science, technology, and the natural world into popular culture through programs and outlets such as Vice on HBO, TED, and NOVA.