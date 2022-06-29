North Carolina grapples with PFAS contamination as EPA stresses dangers

When it comes to two types of industrial chemicals known as PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency now says there’s no safe amount in drinking water. PFAS is a substance used on non-stick pans and fire retardants.

Called a ‘forever chemical’ because of its incredibly slow degradation in the environment, the federal warning came as no surprise to communities grappling with the effects of the toxins. Among them is Wilmington, North Carolina, where the Chemours chemical plant is under court order to reduce the release of PFAS into the area’s air, water and soil.

WHQR reporter Kelly Konoyer joins us.

