The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to 82-year-old French novelist Annie Ernaux. Ernaux is known for her novels drawing from her own life experiences. She published her debut novel in 1974 and is best known for her 2008 memoir “The Years.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Andrew Limbong about the novelist’s work.

