Regional theaters are where you might find the next Broadway hit. They’re often willing to showcase work of untested playwrights. But once those playwrights are established they often get jobs in TV.

NPR’s Elizabeth Blair takes a look at how new plays make it from the page to the regional theatre stage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.