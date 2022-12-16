Louis Armstrong comes to life in a new way

One of the greatest artists of the last century is having a little revival. Louis Armstrong — the gravely voiced singer and maestro of the trumpet — has a new album topping the charts now, more than 50 years after his death. It’s a holiday record called “Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule.”

Also, a new documentary called “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues” depicts the artist as never before — using his own words, from his own archive of hundreds of hours of recording.

Watch on YouTube.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Ricky Riccardi, the director of research collections for the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens. Ricardi won a Grammy Award this year for the liner notes he wrote for an Armstrong box set. He has written two books about Armstrong.

