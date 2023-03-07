Keystone's biggest oil spill cleanup continues in Kansas

In early December 2022, the Keystone pipeline carrying crude oil from Alberta, Canada to Houston, Texas, ruptured. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 588,000 gallons of oil were spilled over land and into Mill Creek.

TC Energy says it has cleaned up most of the oil, but it’s predicted there’s still months more work ahead, at a total cost of half a billion dollars.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Bill and Chris Pannbacker regularly visit this ridge on their farm to watch workers cleaning the Keystone pipeline oil spill. (Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service)

