Critically endangered Mexican gray wolf population rebounding — but threats still remain

For the first time in decades, researchers have counted more than 200 Mexican Gray wolves — or lobos — living in the wild. While this is good news, the wolves still face threats from poaching, cars and inbreeding.

However, a new threat is on the horizon. Republicans in Congress are leading an effort to remove it and other iconic animals from the Endangered Species List.

Conservationist Bryan Bird from Defenders of Wildlife joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

