Oscar-nominated actor Paul Giamatti on 'The Holdovers'

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with actor Paul Giamatti from November 2023. He stars in “The Holdovers” as a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England prep school who bonds with a student and kitchen worker over the 1970 Christmas holiday.

Giamatti has been nominated for Best Actor at this year’s Oscars. The film received five nods including Best Picture.

