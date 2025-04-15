First major deadline in Carson City scraps hundreds of bills

Nevada's state lawmakers meet every two years for four months to work out a two-year budget. They sift through hundreds of bills. Some of those bills get heard, others don't even get lip service.

Then some bills face deadlines. One deadline was last week. Another is five weeks from now. Surviving the deadline means they have a chance for final approval. Not surviving means they are mostly dead—and we'll explain what that means in a minute.

Bills that make it out of the Nevada Legislature are sent to Gov. Joe Lombardo to sign into law. Last session, in 2023, Lombardo set a record by vetoing 75 bills.

This is all happening in Carson City in a year when state revenues are much lower than two years ago — then again, the state was flush with roughly $2 billion more in COVID-era federal relief dollars.

So last Friday's first bill deadline was a big one.

Guest: Lucia Starbuck, politics reporter, KUNR Public Radio

