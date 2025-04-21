Interior Department announces restructuring led by DOGE official

The Department of the Interior is undergoing a major reorganization, with a Department of Government Efficiency official tapped to lead the effort.

In an order issued last week, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced the consolidation and centralization of several agency functions, including human resources, communications, contracting, IT, training and development, international affairs and financial management. The move follows a February executive order from President Trump , directing federal agencies to downsize.

The restructuring will be led by the Assistant Secretary of Policy Management and Budget (AS-PMB) — a position temporarily filled in March by Tyler Hassen, who the New York Times reported was part of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Burgum’s order grants Hassen oversight over the consolidation process, including control over funding, policy and personnel decisions.

“This Order delegates to the AS-PMB all authority necessary to carry out the plan directed herein,” Burgum wrote.

Rachael Hamby, policy director for the nonpartisan Center for Western Priorities, criticized Burgum for abdicating significant power to Hassen, who spent much of his career in the oil industry and has not been confirmed for his Interior role by the U.S. Senate.

“As a taxpayer, I expect more oversight from the Secretary of the Interior over the department he’s managing,” Hamby said.

She noted the order doesn’t require Hassen to report back to Burgum on his decisions.

In a statement, a department spokesperson said reorganization aims to “ensure fiscal responsibility, operational efficiency and government accountability” and that the department did not have a comment on specific personnel.

Sarah Krakoff, who is on leave from the University of Colorado Law School and served as deputy solicitor for parks and wildlife at the Department of the Interior during the Biden administration, questioned whether the changes would improve efficiency.

Many of the functions being consolidated are spread across agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management or National Park Service, which Krakoff said operate under distinct laws and mandates.

“You’d have a communications person who knows and understands the Fish and Wildlife Service, who knows and understands the laws that govern their work,” Krakoff said.

She said the reorganization implies shrinking the number of staff in these roles and removing them from their positions working as subject-matter experts or with them.

The overhaul comes amid ongoing workforce reductions at the department. About 1,700 probationary employees were fired in February, with some later reinstated. Many others have accepted buyouts or paid leave offers.

