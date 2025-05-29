© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What does KUNR and public media mean to you? Share your story on the KUNR Testimonial Line at 775-682-6039. 🧡

Court blocks Trump administration's sweeping tariffs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 8:46 AM PDT

On Wednesday night, a federal court struck down most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs. The ruling, from a three-justice panel at the Court of International Trade, says the tariffs were illegally imposed and circumvented the powers of Congress. The Administration has already appealed the decision.

Host Scott Tong gets more on the fall out with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and chief economic correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom