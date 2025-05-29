© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What does KUNR and public media mean to you? Share your story on the KUNR Testimonial Line at 775-682-6039. 🧡

Secretary Rubio pledges to 'aggressively' revoke visas from Chinese students

WBUR
Published May 29, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Wednesday that the State Department “will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR international correspondent Emily Feng.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR