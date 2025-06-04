© 2025 KUNR
What to know about the new Louisiana air pollution law that grassroots organizations are suing over

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 4, 2025 at 8:45 AM PDT

In Louisiana, a new law makes it illegal for community groups to share air pollution data gathered using technology that wasn’t approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. The community organizations say it’s a violation of their First Amendment rights and are suing the state’s regulators.

We hear from Joseph Winters, staff writer with our editorial partners and Grist.

