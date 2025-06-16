© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This is a critical moment.
The House voted Thursday to take back approved federal funding for public media, and the rescission now moves to the Senate, where only 50 votes are needed to make these cuts a reality.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media right now

Meta wants to build artificial 'superintelligence'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 9:02 AM PDT

Meta is throwing money at a new lab pursuing artificial “superintelligence.” Last week the Facebook parent company bought a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion and brought founder Alexandr Wang onto its artificial intelligence research team.

In its race to build a more powerful AI, Meta is also offering salaries in the nine figures to some new hires. Meanwhile, its chatbot is also publishing some users’ AI search queries to a public forum.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom