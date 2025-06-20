© 2025 KUNR
RFK Jr. to announce new CDC vaccine advisory committee members

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 20, 2025 at 8:47 AM PDT

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is announcing the new members of a vaccine advisory committee at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kennedy fired the entire 17-member panel earlier this month because he said their ties to the pharmaceutical industry had eroded public trust in vaccines. He replaced some of them with people who have expressed vaccine skepticism.

Chelsea Cirruzzo, Washington correspondent at STAT, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom