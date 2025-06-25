© 2025 KUNR
Rep. Jimmy Gomez tried to view an ICE detention center. The agency wouldn't let him

Published June 25, 2025 at 8:28 AM PDT

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to block Congress from making unannounced visits to detention centers, flouting federal law.

California Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat, has tried for days to view an ICE facility. He joins us to share his efforts and attempts by President Trump’s critics to gain oversight over immigration operations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

