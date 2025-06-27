Anna Wintour to step down as editor-in-chief at Vogue

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Anna Wintour - she decides what's hot and what's not as one of the most influential people in global fashion. And after 37 years, she will no longer be the editor-in-chief of American Vogue. But the 75-year-old is not retiring. Wintour will remain Vogue's global editorial director and chief content officer for Conde Nast, which oversees nearly two dozen publications, including Vanity Fair, Glamour and GQ. Now, for more, we've got fashion and culture journalist Amy Odell on the line. She's the author of "Anna," a biography of Wintour. So Amy, I mean, is this the end of an era or just maybe a symbolic changing of the guard?

AMY ODELL: It's a huge deal.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

ODELL: I think it is the end of an era. Yes, she's still going to be at Conde Nast and working on global editions of Vogue. What strikes me about the way in which she made this announcement in which she's stepping back is that she's appointing her successor. She's going to be overseeing and working with that person and shaping the magazine that she will leave behind when she eventually does leave her job at Conde Nast because no one can do any job forever.

MARTÍNEZ: Amy, I'm wondering if anyone has checked in with the hip-hop world because her name has been checked and dropped in so many hip-hop songs that I'm sure that they're wondering what's going on, too - like, maybe Jay-Z, even. But also, I mean, is another editorial career like Wintour's impossible now?

ODELL: I think so. I think having that kind of career - I mean, she started her career in late 1960s London. And the job was to find a photographer, find a model, pack a trunk of clothes and flit off to St. Moritz for a week and take beautiful pictures and come back. And now the job of a young editor is, you know, blogging and trying to get traffic to a website or making videos for Instagram or TikTok. The work is so different, and fashion photography is just kind of a dying art.

MARTÍNEZ: So considering all these things that are different that you just mentioned, I mean, what changes do you think we might see in Vogue now?

ODELL: That's a really big question, and I honestly think it's hard to say. Since Anna is there and she has such a clear and strong point of view, it's hard to imagine it changing all that much. However, any new editor-in-chief, particularly one with this much visibility on their first issue, wants to make their mark and wants to clearly establish their vision with that first cover. So we will have to wait and see.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. I mean, how does Vogue stay relevant, considering that, you know, you don't have to wait for the magazine to come out, you know? When it comes out, to see the latest in - all you got to do is, like, hop on YouTube or go to TikTok, and you get fashion advice. You get to see the latest trends. I mean, that's kind of the way things work now.

ODELL: Absolutely. You don't need Vogue to keep up with fashion. It is an amazing resource, and many people do still use the website and its many channels. However, I will say that Anna Wintour, I think, has been keeping the magazine relevant because she's a celebrity. And she's really a celebrity thanks to "The Devil Wears Prada"...

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter) Yeah.

ODELL: ...In which she was famously portrayed by Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, which hues very closely to her, actually. But yeah, I think that her relevance is helping keep Vogue relevant, and I think the struggle for her successor is to maintain the relevance.

MARTÍNEZ: Journalist Amy Odell is the author of The New York Times bestselling biography "Anna." Amy, thanks.

