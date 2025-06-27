© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The threat of catastrophic funding cuts for public media looms, and while we don’t know what the U.S. Senate will do, we do know this: We need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media today ➡️

This week in politics: Supreme Court, push for Big Beautiful Bill and Iran intelligence dispute

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 27, 2025 at 8:54 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s hosts Peter O’Dowd and Asma Khalid bring Semafor’s Shelby Talcott and Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss the political fallout from last Saturday’s U.S. missile strikes on Iran, the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday on birthright citizenship, and whether Republicans in Congress will deliver the Big Beautiful Bill to President Trump’s desk by July 4.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom