© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media late Thursday night. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

Columbia University reaches agreement with Trump administration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 24, 2025 at 8:39 AM PDT

Columbia University has reached a deal with the Trump administration, agreeing to pay $200 million to the government to settle allegations that the university violated anti-discrimination laws for not doing enough to protect Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

In return for the payment and other changes Columbia agreed to make, the government will restore $400 million in research funding it cancelled in March.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with Francie Diep, senior reporter at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom