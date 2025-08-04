The Great Reno Balloon Race returns for its 44th year

It’s just after sunrise and the Robertsons are huddled around a hot air balloon that looks like a giant beach ball.

Stanley Robertson has been flying in the race for over 30 years. He’s a retired FAA-designated pilot examiner. Most of the pilots in this field were certified by him. Now, he’s teaching his grandkids how to fly and earn their license.

Kennedy, his 15-year-old granddaughter, was actually his co-pilot for the flight. She’s been his crew for as long as she can remember. At such a young age, she’s already a pro.

“Will they do it correctly this time, though?” she said as a balloon approached a pond. “They don't actually land in the water. They'll just, like, touch it, and then they'll launch back up.”

Kennedy currently has her student pilot’s license, which you can get at 14. While most teens get their driver’s license once they turn 16, Kennedy will be getting her private pilot’s license.

To fly in the Great Reno Balloon Race, pilots must have their commercial license.

Kennedy is unsure if she’ll fly in the race by herself once she’s old enough. For now, she will continue to fly as her grandpa’s crew.

In addition to welcoming Beach Ball back for its second year, people can expect to see seven new balloons, including Super Mario and Darth Vader.

Several remote-control balloons will also be seen in the sky this year. They're about 20 feet tall and have a basket big enough to hold a stuffed animal.

The Great Reno Balloon Race lifts off Sept.5-7 from Rancho San Rafael Park.