© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

Is the rise of the modern, boxy apartment such a bad thing?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 5, 2025 at 8:45 AM PDT

Click here for the original audio.

Boxy, modern-looking “cookie-cutter” apartments have been popping up across American cities in recent years. Why do they all have to look the same?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with University of Southern California Price School professor Liz Falletta about the architectural similarities in many new housing developments — and whether or not that’s such a bad thing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom