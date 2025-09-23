© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

What Nvidia's $100 billion investment in OpenAI means for the AI race

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 23, 2025 at 9:07 AM PDT

Investors are cheering Nvidia’s decision to invest $100 billion in OpenAI. The maker of ChatGPT will use the money to build its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Technology companies are now investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks about it with Mike Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom