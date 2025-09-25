Let's do the time warp: Looking back on 50 years of 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
It’s been 50 years since “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” released to an uncertain future. Now, half a century later, it’s a smash hit and a cult favorite.
Host Scott Tong looks at the story behind the phenomenon with Linus O’Brien. He directs the new documentary “Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror,” And his father, Richard O’Brien, created, wrote and starred in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
