© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

Our oceans are becoming more acidic. Why does that matter?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 8:47 AM PDT

As more carbon dioxide from fossil fuel pollution enters the oceans, the water gets more acidic. Researchers in a new study note that the ocean has gotten 30 to 40% more acidic since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Matt Simon, senior staff writer at Grist, about what increasing ocean acidification means for marine life and the future of the planet as a whole.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom