White House threatens cuts to 'Democrat agencies' during shutdown

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT

The White House is applying intense political pressure to force Democrats to the negotiating table as the government shutdown continues. President Trump said on Thursday that he would be meeting with Russel Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to look at making further cuts to “Democrat agencies.”

Host Peter O’Dowd unpacks the administration’s strategy with Natalie Andrews, a White House correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

