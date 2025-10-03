© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

How U.S. attorney's office firings are upending the prosecution of former FBI director Comey

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 3, 2025 at 8:44 AM PDT

A series of firings and resignations is upending the U.S. attorney’s office’s prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey. Two longtime prosecutors for the Eastern District of Virginia were fired this week, according to lawyers inside the office who spoke to the Washington Post anonymously.

Washington Post reporter Salvador Rizzo joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom