© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now!
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward.
We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported.
Support KUNR today: Start a $10 monthly donation ➡️

Where Trump's order to send National Guard troops to Portland and Chicago stands

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 6, 2025 at 9:06 AM PDT
Residents of Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood confront U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at a gas station after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents allegedly detained an unidentified man riding in his car, in Chicago, Illinois, on October 4, 2025. (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)
/
Residents of Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood confront U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at a gas station after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents allegedly detained an unidentified man riding in his car, in Chicago, Illinois, on October 4, 2025. (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

A federal judge in Oregon issued a second order blocking President Trump from deploying any National Guard troops to Oregon. The judge had blocked Trump from deploying Oregon National Guard troops around Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Portland.

We get the latest on Trump’s plan to send federal forces to various American cities from Phil Stewart, national security reporter for Reuters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom