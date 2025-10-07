Liberty Counsel chair criticizes law banning so-called conversion therapy

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday about a Colorado law that bans what’s known as “conversion therapy,” when a therapist tries to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity, or at least encourages them not to act on it.

Major medical groups oppose conversion therapy, citing a lack of evidence and risk of harm.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, an evangelical Christian group that describes itself as a nonprofit litigation and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom. Staver opposes Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy, citing the First Amendment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

