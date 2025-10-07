© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now!
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward.
We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported.
Support KUNR today: Start a $10 monthly donation ➡️

Quantum physics pioneers win Nobel Prize

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 7, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT

The words “macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling” may not mean anything to someone without a degree in physics, but if you’ve ever used a flash drive or a cellphone, you’ve enjoyed the benefits of some groundbreaking research that just won the Nobel Prize.

On Tuesday, the Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics to three scientists: John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis for their exploration of the tiniest components of the physical world, and the mind-boggling properties that underpin modern technology.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Jonathan Bagger, CEO of the American Physical Society.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom