© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now!
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward.
We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported.
Support KUNR today: Start a $10 monthly donation ➡️

The Alliance of Black Orchestral Percussionists is preparing the next generation of musicians

WBUR
Published October 13, 2025 at 8:50 AM PDT

The Alliance of Black Orchestral Percussionists is a group started by a former percussionist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and two other orchestral percussionists. The organization educates, trains and prepares Black musicians from across the country for the classical music world.

Music journalist Betto Arcos attended a performance of the group and a workshop to learn more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR