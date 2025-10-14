© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now!
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward.
We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported.
Support KUNR today: Start a $10 monthly donation ➡️

What a possible takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery could mean for consumers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 14, 2025 at 8:53 AM PDT

According to The Wall Street Journal, David Ellison, the chief executive of Paramount Skydance Corporation, is considering making a second, more aggressive bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, a global media and entertainment company.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Roben Farzad, host of the podcast Full Disclosure, about what this possible takeover could mean for consumers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom