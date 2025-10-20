© 2025 KUNR
Inside the current and future use of AI in political ads

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 20, 2025 at 8:43 AM PDT

The political era of artificial intelligence deepfakes has arrived. Senate Republicans used artificial intelligence to generate a fake version of Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in an advertisement about the government shutdown.

It used a quote attributed to Schumer in print; He told Punchbowl News, “every day gets better for us.” There was no footage of Schumer saying it, but Republicans used AI to create a video of it.

There is a small tag in the corner of the video that says “AI generated,” but many criticized the post. A representative for the National Republican Senate Committee, however, defended the ad, saying “AI is here and not going anywhere.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

