Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with these song picks from radio DJs

Wednesday is Public Radio Music Day, a day to celebrate publicly-funded music stations across the country. The celebration comes at a time when many face an uncertain future after government funding ceased over the summer.

Host Scott Tong speaks to a couple of DJs in different corners of the country to hear what their stations offer and some of their favorite tunes.

First Tong speaks to Tony Lawson, founder of WDVX in Eastern Tennessee, where he has worked as a DJ for decades. Then he hops over to Seattle station KEXP to speak to Drive Time DJ Evie Stokes.

