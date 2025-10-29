© 2025 KUNR
What to know ahead of open enrollment with health premiums set to rise

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2025 at 9:02 AM PDT
Pages from the U.S. Affordable Care Act health insurance website healthcare.gov are seen on a computer screen in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (Patrick Sison/AP)
Pages from the U.S. Affordable Care Act health insurance website healthcare.gov are seen on a computer screen in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (Patrick Sison/AP)

Open enrollment begins Saturday, Nov. 1, for Americans to choose health care coverage. Our listeners have been reaching out with questions about their options.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong gets answers with two insurance experts: Hannah Frigand, senior director of the HelpLine for the advocacy group Health Care for All in Massachusetts, and Emilie Fauchet, an Affordable Care Act navigator at the nonprofit Family & Children’s Service in Tennessee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

