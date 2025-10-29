© 2025 KUNR
Women explain how they decided whether to have kids

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2025 at 8:53 AM PDT

An NPR series this week looks at why people are having fewer children and the impact. It’s called Population Shift: How Smaller Families Are Changing the World.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with two women about the decisions they made. Jesse Sposato has one child, and Dr. Kimya Dennis chose to be childfree and is a sociologist and criminologist who studies Black childfree women.

