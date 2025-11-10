Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto talks about efforts to end the government shutdown

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada was among eight Democrats and independents who voted in favor of the deal to end the shutdown. She had, in fact, voted to open the government sooner. Senator, good morning.

CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO: Good morning.

INSKEEP: What, if anything, did Democrats gain from the past six weeks of the government shutdown?

CORTEZ MASTO: Well, let me just say a couple of things. One, and as you pointed out, I was one that have voted that we shouldn't have shut it down. But let me just say this. I can honestly say that the Democrats are united in this fight, which is a fight against the bad policies of this administration and to address the looming health care crisis that we have. You know, Jacky and I are fighting for Nevadans, and we have different tactics about doing it, but this is a fight to ensure that people have access to health care and can afford it.

We are seeing people in our states - premiums are increasing already. And so there are many people that rely on this health care. I know families that need this health care because of children with rare diseases. And so it is important that we continue this fight. And let me just say this. Democrats are united that we need to get this done because we are seeing this in our states and all states across the country, including in Republican states. And if Republicans choose not to come to the table to address this issue, then they own the disastrous premium increases that this will bring. And they have to be responsible to their constituents why they are not addressing the affordability issue that is an issue in this state for many families and individuals across the country.

INSKEEP: You mentioned Jacky. Of course, you mean Jacky Rosen, your fellow Nevadan...

CORTEZ MASTO: Correct.

INSKEEP: ...Senator who had been voting differently on this. It sounds like, though, based on your votes, you did feel that the Democrats picked the wrong tactic, the wrong fight.

CORTEZ MASTO: No. Listen, I'm not going to criticize my colleagues because we are all in this fight against the bad policies of this administration. Everybody's going to have a way of fighting in their states and showing that fight, and we have to. It's - what this administration is doing with the tariffs - and a failure to - lack of - address the affordability issue in this country is important. We - I see it in my state all the time. And this administration said on Day 1 that they were going to address the cost and have done nothing.

And I've got small businesses closing. I've got people that can't afford groceries at the grocery store or clothes for their kids when they get ready to go to school. And now we have a health care crisis that we could address simply by coming to the table and passing these subsidies, but the Republicans and this administration refuse to do so. And let me just be very clear...

INSKEEP: I just want to ask though...

CORTEZ MASTO: But let me just be very clear...

INSKEEP: Very quickly.

CORTEZ MASTO: ...Because these are the policies of this administration. They would rather harm people. They would rather make sure that people can't access SNAP programs, essential funding and food, just to harm individuals to prove a point and play politics. That's where the Democrats are here.

INSKEEP: I want to acknowledge that in this battle, you've had an opportunity to raise these issues. It's created a lot of political conflict and a lot of news stories, and there's been a lot of discussions. So you did get that out of this. However, elsewhere in the program today, we spoke with Congressman Ritchie Torres of New York. He's in the House of Representatives. He is not at all in favor of this agreement. And I said, well, we're going to hear from Senator Cortez Masto, who's voting for it. What question would you have for her? And here's what he said.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR CONTENT)

RITCHIE TORRES: I would ask, why does the deal fail to extend the tax credits for 24 million Americans? I mean, that was the whole objective that Democrats were pursuing. By that standard, it's not mission accomplished. It's mission failure.

INSKEEP: Is he right?

CORTEZ MASTO: Again, it goes back to this idea of where we think our tactics can be as still fighting for Americans. Let me just - let me counter that with this. Governor Spanberger just won - governor-elect - in Virginia.

INSKEEP: Right.

CORTEZ MASTO: And she won on the issue of affordability. And she said the government needs to be open. And she focused on the affordability issue not because the government was shut down. So we can still - and this is a misnomer, and I just have to say this so many times. We can have the government open, fight for people to make sure that our kids are not dragged into losing access to SNAP - essential SNAP funds and meals, or seniors lose their meals. We can make sure they have those and still fight on the affordability issue. And by the way, this is on the Republicans. We've got a vote in December...

INSKEEP: Right.

CORTEZ MASTO: ...To decide whether or not they're going to be with us to address this issue on the premium tax credit. Now they're going to own it. They can step up to the plate and help us address this issue for Americans across the country who are losing access to health care or they could be a part of the problem.

INSKEEP: You've been talking to Republicans. Do you think that any of them might vote with you in December?

CORTEZ MASTO: We're going to find out. Let me say, we're going to find out. There's - we will find out. Part of the agreement that we entered into, and you heard it, was leader Thune said he would come to the table on a health care once the government was open, and now he's got to follow through. He gave us a December date. And now they've got to follow through. And the American public will see where, at the end of the day, Republicans lie. Do they really care about this issue, or do they want to cause more affordability issues for Americans across the country?

INSKEEP: I want to ask about the side issues that are part of this agreement. There are some appropriations bills that go through. There's a provision that furloughed workers will be paid, which, under the law, they already should have been paid. Fired workers will be rehired. Mass firings will not continue. These are the agreements, but it now goes to the administration, which has taken the view that any restriction on the president's power to fire people is unconstitutional and that they will ignore it. That has been their position in the past. Given that, is that part of the agreement worthless?

CORTEZ MASTO: Well, that's like saying, Steve, then, because - and I agree with you. This administration is lawless, and they ignore everything. But then that's like saying, then we shouldn't just do anything. Then we shouldn't do our jobs here, and we shouldn't appropriate. We shouldn't come together to demand certain things in the appropriations bills or demand from our Republican colleagues any type of guarantee from them that they will stand united with us because the administration's not going to be there. Then we might as well just shut down and give them everything. So this is part of holding Congress' role here and our Republicans accountable. They've said that they're going to stand with us on these issues and fight for federal workers. And now they're - we'll see if they stand true to that.

INSKEEP: Oh.

CORTEZ MASTO: They've got to be a part of the solution and be a backstop to this administration.

INSKEEP: You think that the Republicans who are voting with you here will not only agree to these measures, but actually try to do something if the administration ignores them?

CORTEZ MASTO: I am telling you that what the Republicans have agreed to is just what you talked about - the rifts and the reductions in force and to protect that workforce. If they go back on their word in this agreement, then the American public will know where the Republicans who are control in Congress - where they stand. Do they really care about Americans at the end of the day and addressing the affordability issue and making sure people have jobs?

INSKEEP: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. It's a pleasure talking with you. Thank you so much.

CORTEZ MASTO: Thanks, Steve.

INSKEEP: Have a good morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.