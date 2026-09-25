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KUNR Public Radio is a partner of the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional newsroom exploring the issues that define our region – from land and water to urban growth to culture and heritage. The bureau is a partnership with NPR and public media stations that serve Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Root digging and building resilience

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:07 AM PDT
Camas is a key traditional food for the Nimíipuu and digging for it is also a way of connecting to the land
Renee Tsinigine
Camas is a key traditional food for the Nimíipuu and digging for it is also a way of connecting to the land

Renee Tsinigine, who is Diné and Nimíipuu, is a traditional foods gatherer and carer. She is also a postdoctoral research scholar for the Indigenous Resilience Center at the University of Arizona. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Tsinigine about camas root digging, resilience and more.

“Gathering is just such a beautiful way of life,” Tsinigine said. “I love it. I fully embrace and accept the responsibilities.”
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Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding