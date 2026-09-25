© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What does a changing climate sound like?

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:01 AM PDT

A warming climate brings plenty of visible changes, such as retreating glaciers and rising sea levels.

Nikki Lindt is on a mission to capture its audible changes. The Brooklyn-based artist frequently travels to Alaska to gather audio recordings of different landscapes as they shift.

WBUR’s Barbara Moran reports.

This story was produced with support from the Woodwell Climate Research Center. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR