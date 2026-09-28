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Changing seasons on Nimíipuu homelands
For the Nimíipuu, the start of fall means fishing and root harvesting are winding down. As the weather cools, it's also the time to prepare for the winter months ahead. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding takes us on a walk through Nimiipuu homelands to observe the changing season