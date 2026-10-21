The downfall of political debates in Nevada and beyond

KUNR just wrapped up three nights of candidate forums in Carson City in October. We reached out to candidates by email, phone, text, and even physical letters. Despite these efforts, only two Republicans participated in the eight races. Why are candidates reluctant to share a stage, what are the risks and rewards, and what are the voters missing? Listen to those questions answered and more, along with a recap of the CD2, governor, and treasurer candidate forums in this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by Lucia Starbuck.

Guest: Jason Johnson, professor of politics and journalism at Morgan State University