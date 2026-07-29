2026 Red Shoe Gala: Back to the Prom
2026 Red Shoe Gala: Back to the Prom
RMHC Northern Nevada invites the community to its 2026 Red Shoe Gala: “Back to the Prom” on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel & Spa. The gala celebrates 40 years of keeping families close and supports families whose children need medical care far from home. Sponsorships are available, and individual tickets are $200. Event details and tickets: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/redshoegala2026/
Media contact: Mui Condon, Development and Events Manager, 775-322-4663 x202, mui@RMHCNNevada.org
Schedule: Reception at 6:00 p.m.; dinner program at 7:00 p.m.; dancing at 8:00 p.m. Proceeds support RMHC Northern Nevada’s mission of keeping families close when children need medical care far from home.
Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel & Spa
$200 per person
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
RMHC Northern Nevada
775-322-4663 x202
mui@RMHCNNevada.org
Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel & Spa
One South Lake StreetReno, Nevada 89501
775-682-3900