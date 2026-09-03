© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

3rd Tuesday Networking

3rd Tuesday Networking

Step Back in Time. Step Up Your Network.
Ditch the stuffy conference rooms and bring your business conversations to a classic Reno landmark. Join us for 3rd Tuesday Networking as we take over the lounge at the iconic Gold & Silver Diner for an evening of authentic, relationship-driven networking with a vintage 1950s flair.

Whether you're looking to form strategic alliances, meet collaborative local professionals, or simply unwind with great company in an energetic setting, this mixer is designed to foster real business relationships.

Gold & Silver Inn
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Missing Link Network
7758700812
nate@missinglinknetwork.com
https://www.missinglinknetwork.com/
Gold & Silver Inn
790 W 4th St.
Reno, Nevada 89503
(775) 323-2696
mdenning@bhwk.com
https://www.goldnsilverreno.com/