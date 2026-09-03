3rd Tuesday Networking
3rd Tuesday Networking
Step Back in Time. Step Up Your Network.
Ditch the stuffy conference rooms and bring your business conversations to a classic Reno landmark. Join us for 3rd Tuesday Networking as we take over the lounge at the iconic Gold & Silver Diner for an evening of authentic, relationship-driven networking with a vintage 1950s flair.
Whether you're looking to form strategic alliances, meet collaborative local professionals, or simply unwind with great company in an energetic setting, this mixer is designed to foster real business relationships.
Gold & Silver Inn
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Missing Link Network
7758700812
nate@missinglinknetwork.com
Gold & Silver Inn
790 W 4th St.Reno, Nevada 89503
(775) 323-2696
mdenning@bhwk.com