Step Back in Time. Step Up Your Network.

Ditch the stuffy conference rooms and bring your business conversations to a classic Reno landmark. Join us for 3rd Tuesday Networking as we take over the lounge at the iconic Gold & Silver Diner for an evening of authentic, relationship-driven networking with a vintage 1950s flair.

Whether you're looking to form strategic alliances, meet collaborative local professionals, or simply unwind with great company in an energetic setting, this mixer is designed to foster real business relationships.