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7th Annual Socks & Jackets Undie Fundy Drive at Reno Public Market

7th Annual Socks & Jackets Undie Fundy Drive at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Nov 14, 2026, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 275 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
FREE HOT COCOA, specials from select Reno Public Market participants, Face Painting, and a choice raffle for prizes.
Donate NEW underwear and socks along with your new or gently used jackets of all sizes to help locals in need.
You can also take some beautiful holiday pictures!
All donations go to the Boy & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Mater Academy and will be distributed during the season to people in need.
Please stop by any of these locations to donate now.
All donations will be collected from these locations Sat 14th and brought to Reno Public Market for this event and any final donations.
Beautiful Nails Midtown Reno, Bangkok Cuisine, Filthy McNastys, Reno Public Market, Champion Laundry, Torn Arts Tattoo, Reno Experience District, EP Listening Lounge and more.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/7th-annual-socks-jackets-undie-fundy-drive

Reno Public Market
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com