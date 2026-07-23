80th Anniversary Gala: Heart, Hope & Home

Join Eagle Valley Children's Home for our 80th Anniversary Heart, Hope & Home Gala, an unforgettable evening celebrating 80 years of providing compassionate care to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Guests will enjoy a unique chocolate and wine pairing experience, chef-crafted savory bites, live and silent auctions, inspiring stories, and opportunities to make a lasting impact through our Fund-a-Need. Celebrate our legacy while helping build a brighter future for the individuals and families we serve.