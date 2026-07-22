Time & Location

Aug 28, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

As If! and Reno Public Market and are throwing an epic 90s-Night-worth-rewinding on Friday, August 28, bringing you a total throwback experience packed with high-energy rock and dance hits, and ALL the nostalgia of the decade!

Northern Nevada's ultimate 90s tribute band is headlining the stage with a raw, gritty and authentic live performance of the alternative, grunge, and pop-rock anthems that defined a generation. Keeping the dance floor moving all night long, Reno's own DJ Mo Ayala guest stars to spin the decade's iconic hip-hop, r&b and pop tracks.

What to Expect

• Live Music by As If! starting at 7pm: Rock out to the heavy riffs and sing along to the powerful vocals of 90s rock--everything from Alice in Chains and Pearl Jam to No Doubt and Alanis Morissette.

• Guest DJ Mo Ayala starting at 6:30: Mo has the 90s dance hits covered before and after the show, as well as during As If!’s breaks with prime 90s hip-hop, pop, and r&b throwbacks.

• Global Eats & Craft Drinks: Grab dinner from local food hall vendors and enjoy themed drink specials at the central bar.

• 90s Dress Code: Break out the ripped jeans, dickies, overalls, flannel, babydoll dresses, butterfly clips, Dr. Martins and Vans—90s attire is highly encouraged!

Whether you were a grunge kid, a pop fan, or just love great live music, this is your ticket back to the golden age of CDs and MTV. Uh...AS IF you had anything better to do on a Friday night!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/90s-night-with-as-if-at-reno-public-market?utm_source=google&utm_medium=wix-smart-campaign&utm_campaign=rpm-events-(locals)-google-ad-2025-7-16-c64dc1bc&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22804966249&gbraid=0AAAAApsqaVhcDwopuNue-GlqHDyCUV0xx&gclid=CjwKCAjwwNbEBhBpEiwAFYLtGIEUoak2Gv_zuhmS7zkkcK1zZxEnpWq9Y6qXlitKLxdObuFH-K3GuhoCMUsQAvD_BwE