A.V.A. Ballet Theatre and the Reno Phil's The Nutcracker

The stage at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts will be alive with a sugar plum fairy and dancing mice as A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the annual Nutcracker Ballet on December 11, 12, 13, 2026. Artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne has choreographed an exciting rendition of the popular holiday ballet and the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s moving score. Laura Jackson will be conducting the orchestra.

Principal dancers who have performed with professional ballet companies such as Ballet West will perform the leading roles along side a large cast of local talent.

Nutcracker performances will be held Friday December 11th at 8pm, December 12th at 1pm and 7pm and Sunday December 13st at 1pm and 7pm at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Reno. Ticket prices are $33 to $72 with discounts for seniors and children.

A special Sugar Plum party will be held after the Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances where children can meet the Nutcracker characters.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre is the resident ballet company of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. They are northern Nevada's largest company under the instruction of a professional faculty with years of performing experience in renowned metropolitan ballet and production companies across the United States and Europe.

Mark your calendars now for this spectacular holiday tradition. For tickets call the Pioneer Center box office at 775-434-1050 or on-line at pioneercenter.com. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 10am to 4pm.

For more information call A.V.A. Ballet Theatre at 775-762-5165 or on-line at avaballet.com or call the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts at 775-686-6600.

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