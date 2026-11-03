Academia de La Comunidad at Reno Public Market
Academia de La Comunidad at Reno Public Market
Time & Location
Nov 16, 2026, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM PST
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
Join us for a Spanish-centered conversation featuring University of Nevada, Reno academic and administrative faculty! Together, we’ll explore key topics, perspectives, and experiences impacting the Latino community.
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/academia-de-la-comunidad
Reno Public Market
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com